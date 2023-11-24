Kentucky continues home slate playing host to Marshall

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 16 Kentucky men’s basketball team continues its five-game-home-stand on Friday playing host to the Marshall Thundering Herd, a program that has not taken on the Cats inside Rupp Arena since 2012.

In that nearly decade-old matchup, the Cats beat the Thundering Herd 54-82. Kentucky has never lost to Marshall at home, leading the series in Lexington 8-0 and taking the all-time series 12-0. Head coach John Calipari is responsible for half of those 12 wins.

Kentucky’s last time out, the Wildcats took down Saint Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime with five players scoring in double digits.

Marshall is coming off a close loss to Oakland 78-71.

Here are Jordan Burks and Justin Edwards’s interviews pre-Marshall on Wednesday:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Baker, 24
Southern Ky man wanted on murder charges arrested in Kansas
Body found in ditch in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Cats down the Razorbacks (3-0) for seventh straight SEC title.
Kentucky volleyball sweeps No. 9 Arkansas for seventh-straight SEC title
Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while defended by Kentucky State's Brabdon Hill (3) during...
UK escapes Saint Joseph’s in overtime
Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) drives around Stonehill guard Se'yphon Triplett (4) during...
UK MBB improves one spot in week three AP top 25 poll
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dodges Oregon State linebacker Easton...
Ohio State jumps Michigan in AP Top 25 Poll