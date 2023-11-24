Kentucky continues home slate playing host to Marshall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 16 Kentucky men’s basketball team continues its five-game-home-stand on Friday playing host to the Marshall Thundering Herd, a program that has not taken on the Cats inside Rupp Arena since 2012.

In that nearly decade-old matchup, the Cats beat the Thundering Herd 54-82. Kentucky has never lost to Marshall at home, leading the series in Lexington 8-0 and taking the all-time series 12-0. Head coach John Calipari is responsible for half of those 12 wins.

Kentucky’s last time out, the Wildcats took down Saint Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime with five players scoring in double digits.

Marshall is coming off a close loss to Oakland 78-71.

Here are Jordan Burks and Justin Edwards’s interviews pre-Marshall on Wednesday:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.