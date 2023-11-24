Help the Homeless provides thanksgiving meals to those in need

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in need gathered in Somerset to share a Thanksgiving meal provided by Help the Homeless.

Help the Homeless is a grassroots organization designed to address a concern that impacts many in Kentucky.

Jessica Lee founded the organization in December of 2022 after losing her brother to a drug overdose.

“He was homeless for a short time and I just saw the community really had a need for someone to step up and try to take care of our unhoused neighbors,” Lee said.

The organization has garnered a lot of community support in an effort to provide people with a special thanksgiving.

“Several community members and churches and businesses gave us paper plates, food, drinks, several individuals came to help cook, several more came to help serve,” Lee said. “It’s just been an awesome congregation of people of people that care.”

Community members like Nona Brown played an active role in cooking and serving meals to those in need.

“This is very important to this community there are an immense amount of homeless people right now in this area and they really need someone to reach out to them so this is where my heart is,” Brown said.

Help the Homeless also delivers meals as well as winter supplies, like hats, gloves and coats.

