From farm to table: what does it mean to be a Thanksgiving Turkey?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s estimated that 88% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving.

As we prepare to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, Jolly Barnyard Owner Sam Yoder gave WBKO the word on the bird.

“Breed is the broad breasted whites and then the size, different people still want different sizes, but typically they range from 12 to 20 pounds,” Yoder said.

Yoder said the barnyard receives their turkeys as young as one or two days old, and keeps them in what’s called a brooder until they’re ready for the open field.

“We need to be extra careful with the turkeys in getting them through that first week. But then even say about the third week, from there they’re a lot heartier,” Yoder said. “They go out onto the pasture in enclosed shelters that we move daily, and those shelters don’t have floors in them, so they are on the grass and soil as well.”

At around six weeks, the turkeys are taken into the open field, where Yoder says during peak season they can easily have over 1000 of the poultry.

Though by the beginning of November, many have already been butchered and are getting ready to be shipped out for dinner, with the process taking around 14 weeks overall.

“At that point they’re frozen, and the reason for freezing is just the logistics of the time management between the time they get butchered to the time they need to be cooked,” Yoder said.

According to Yoder, the key to raising a premium grade turkey is in the stuffing, or at least, what it stuffs in its beak.

“Some people will get a fair amount of turkeys and then just feed them some cheap grain they can find at the local mill. A proper feed is good with minerals and vitamins, everything needs good minerals,” Yoder said. “We mix our own mix. We have different grain that we put in it, then a good mineral mix.”

While avian flu had many farmers facing a turkey shortage last year, Yoder says this year has been a success.

