Dry start to holiday weekend, soggy finish on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will cool off a little bit tonight and stay dry until the end of the weekend.

Tonight and the Weekend

For the rest of the evening, expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows drop back into the low to mid-30s.

Small Business Saturday will continue the dry trend and it will be a touch warmer with a bit more sunshine. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night ahead of a cold front on Sunday evening. Highs will top out in the low 50s before dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Sunday will start dry, but will not stay that way. Clouds and rain chances start to increase in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm a little before the front moves in, taking us into the mid-50s for most. Once the rain starts, lows will crash into the mid-30s with the passage of the front.

Extended Forecast

If there is enough moisture left over by the time the cold air arrives on Monday, which I don’t think there will be, we could see a few snowflakes or some wintry mix. We’ll have to wait and see on that one. One thing I can tell you for sure: It’s going to be cold and breezy to start next week. Behind the front, we will be lucky to get to the 40° mark. As the skies clear out Monday night, temperatures will crash into the low 20s.

We might not make it out of the 30s on Tuesday and wind chills could make it feel even colder, even with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will again fall into the 20s on Tuesday night.

We start heading in the right direction on the mercury by mid-week when we make it back into the 40s.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.