DQ Roundball Previews 2023: South Laurel Girls

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel finished last season 19-15.

The Lady Cardinals graduated guard Emily Cox, who led the team in scoring last season with nearly 19 points per game.

South Laurel returns their second and third leading scorers in Shelbie Mills and Peyton Mabe, who both scored just over 10 points a game.

The two were both just in 8th grade last year.

“It gets me excited because we’re young, so it’s not expected for us to be as good as people say that we are, but we’re going to be really good this season,” said Mills.

South Laurel hosts North Laurel at home to start the year, on Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.

