Black Friday shoppers make their way to stores across the mountains

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Doors are open at retail stores across the commonwealth as people begin to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Our crew made their way to the Trademark Shopping Center in Corbin, where the doors opened at JCPenney at 5 a.m. Shoppers started showing up around 3:45 and sat in their cars until closer to time to stay warm.

A few shoppers we talked to said they are glad to continue what they call a yearly tradition.

“I’ve been Black Friday shopping for the last 25 years. I missed it whenever COVID was here and we couldn’t do it. This back to how it used to be and it feels really good and I’m glad I get to do it with my daughter,” Stephanie Helton, one of the shoppers braving the cold said.

While Helton has been taking part in Black Friday for quite some time, it is the first time doing it with her daughter.

The cold does not seem to be keeping anyone away. This year has even brought out some first-time Black Friday shoppers.

“In all honesty, I’m kind of looking forward to all of the deals. Me and my dad always loved to go shopping and get really good deals on stuff, so I know how to shop to get my money’s worth. That’s what I’m excited about,” Lee Helton said.

