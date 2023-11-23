U.S. 25 blocked due to Rockcastle Co. train derailment

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 25 is now blocked in both directions between the Laurel County line and Calloway Branch Road in Rockcastle County.

This is due to a Rockcastle County train derailment, in which more than one dozen train cars derailed.

Officials confirmed two of the train cars contained sulfur, leading the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch to be evacuated.

It is unknown how long the roadway will remain closed.

