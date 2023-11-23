Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest in 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to AAA Bluegrass, more than 49 million Americans are getting behind the wheel to get to their Thanksgiving destination.

AAA anticipates that more than 700,000 Kentuckians will travel this holiday weekend, and they predict nearly all of those people will be driving to reach their destinations.

That’s up from last year, and AAA Bluegrass says it continues the year-long trend of strong travel demand across the state.

This is expected to be one of the busiest thanksgivings for travel in the past two decades, with more than 55 million Americans expected to hit the road or take to the skies.

The good news for drivers is that they will see gas prices are down in Kentucky, with several spots in Lexington below the $3 mark. The state average sits at $3.01, but AAA says that is about 35 cents lower than what Kentuckians paid at this time last year.

