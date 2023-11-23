State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for Rockcastle County following a train derailment there on Wednesday afternoon.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

The Rockcastle County judge-executive has declared a state of emergency for the county and the Governor’s executive order allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level Four. The state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

