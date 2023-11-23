Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving Day Dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army invited community members to join them for a hot holiday meal.

All the food was donated by Lundy’s Catering and Events, and Joe Bologna’s donated all the bread for the meal.

More than 150 volunteers were at the Salvation Army, and even more, volunteers delivered meals to more than 150 elderly and homebound persons.

More than 300 people came to enjoy the meal.

Many volunteers were counting their blessings and giving to those in need.

“You have to learn to treat people with kindness. No matter what walk of life or where they come from. We just don’t know what the next second is going to bring. We just have to be grateful for everything that we have.” Mildred Dunn said.

Carolyn Givens, another volunteer and helper in the community, said grace and mercy are what go together on the holiday.

The Salvation Army has been hosting this event for more than 35 years.

“It’s absolutely gratifying to make somebody happy through their stomachs. You know, the way to reach their hearts is through the stomach. We are so very grateful that we are able to be a blessing and we’re able to assist people in enjoying Thanksgiving really.” Major Asit George with the Salvation Army said.

And the UK Men’s Basketball team traded in their uniform for an apron. They helped serve meals to those who came to the dinner.

“There’s so many people out here that support us, come to our games, but there’s a lot of people that we don’t come into contact with, that benefit from something like this, so I think, for us to see something like this and be a part of it, it’s awesome.” Tre Mitchell said.

Those in attendance boasted about the event and shared that they had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.