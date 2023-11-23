Nice end to Thanksgiving, Black Friday looks good

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will continue to stay calm into the first part of the weekend if you like to get some Christmas shopping done.

Thursday night will bring a few clouds into the mix, but we will stay dry. Lows will drop down to the mid-30s.

If you plan to hit up some early deals on Black Friday, the forecast will be a little chilly before the sunshine warms us back up into the low 50s by the afternoon hours. Friday night will be a little chilly with a few clouds and lows back into the low 30s.

Small Business Saturday still looks good with highs still hanging out in the low 50s.

Rain chances will start to move in Sunday with our next cold front and could linger into early next week. Highs in front of the front will top out in the mid-50s before dropping into the 30s behind it.

Have a good holiday weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

