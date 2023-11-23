Kentucky volleyball sweeps No. 9 Arkansas for seventh-straight SEC title

Cats down the Razorbacks (3-0) for seventh straight SEC title.
Cats down the Razorbacks (3-0) for seventh straight SEC title.(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats swept No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday night 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24) in Fayetteville, Arkansas to win their seventh-straight SEC championship.

UK dominated on the net, outblocking the Razorbacks 13-6.

They also had a major advantage in kills with 45 to Arkansas 32.

Kentucky becomes the third team all season to sweep Arkansas, along with then No. 1 Wisconsin and Georgia.

The Lady Cats have now won a season-high 15 matches in a row.

Kentucky sits at 18-7 and 16-1 in the SEC, with just one regular season game left versus #20 Florida.

The match will be played at Rupp Arena, on Saturday, November 25. at 1:00 p.m.

