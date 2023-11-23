Judge in Brooks Houck murder case will not recuse himself

The judge overseeing the Brooks Houck murder case will not recuse himself from the trial.
By Ward Jolles and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The judge overseeing the Brooks Houck murder case will not recuse himself from the trial.

Houck is charged with murdering his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers. His defense attorneys wanted Judge Charles Simms to recuse himself from the case, claiming he was biased.

The language in court Wednesday was loud and clear saying the defendant’s motion to recuse is denied.

It’s a major blow to Houck and the defense, who were hoping that Judge Simms would be taken off the bench in the case.

They repeatedly pointed to past comments Judge Simms had made about Houck during a custody battle case years ago and to the $10 million bond that the judge upheld as fair and reasonable for Houck to be held on as evidence the judge was biased against Houck.

Houck’s attorney, Bryan Butler, originally went to the Kentucky Supreme Court to settle the matter, but when that was remanded, they asked the judge himself to step off the bench.

It is clear now that that will not happen.

“Brooks claims to be a pariah of the community and that the bond is the result of ‘public clamor or fear of criticism,’” Judge Simms said in his denial of the motion. “Unfortunately, this judge has certainly dealt with his fair share of criticism over the past 20 years.”

Simms also said his comments during that custody case were taken out of context and that he has no plans to run for reelection.

For all those reasons, the judge will not remove himself and the case and proceedings will go on as planned.

