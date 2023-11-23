How to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers

Well, unless you eat everything.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As you make the final preparations for Thanksgiving dinner, top health experts and restaurant owners are serving you guidance on how to safely store leftover food and when to just throw it in the trash.

David Wright, co-owner of Eggroll Boyz, always dishes out a disclaimer when customers take food home:  “As soon as you’re done eating, transport it to the fridge.”

“We’ve got pretty big portion sizes here so for people to be fulfilled they gotta take some with them,” Wright said.

That advice extends beyond the eggroll.

Health experts also say to store leftovers within two hours of cooking in small portions in shallow containers so the food can cool quicker, giving bacteria less chance to multiply.

“You don’t want to leave it out as a way for things to get exposed to airborne pathogens,” Wright said.

Leftovers keep for three to four days in the fridge.

When reheating?

Wright says that not only do leftovers taste better prepared in the air fryer, but food can reheat more evenly.

If using a microwave, cover your food to retain moisture, which helps food heat all the way through and destroy any harmful bacteria.

