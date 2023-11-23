Expert: Why the media should make changes to their coverage of mass shooters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigative file into the mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 included several images of the shooter.

There was a selfie, social media posts and hand-written notes explaining his motive for killing his co-workers.

One of those notes was his desire to have his story told.

The desire for notoriety and fame is something Mass Shooting expert Dr. Adam Lankford has seen from researching several other tragedies. He warns the media repeatedly using the shooter’s name and pictures in their coverage can be harmful.

“People who are desperate for fame or attention are more likely to commit these crimes,” Lankford said.

The fame can be appealing to copycats, he explained.

According to Lankford, after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, for example, the number of violent threats and incidents at schools increased by 300% compared to the previous months.

He also pointed out that at least 11 of the last 20 mass shooters since 1998 specifically wrote about wanting fame including Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland High School.

“So that’s why it makes it distasteful and frankly infuriating when they are admitting this is part of their goal, something they want and then they are rewarded with exactly that,” Lankford said.

Lankford has teamed up with law enforcement and other experts to ask the media to slightly change their coverage with two basic rules.

Don’t use the shooter’s name and don’t show his picture. All other facts about the incident are not a danger for the media to report, he wrote. It’s just the name and image he says could inspire others.

Lankford said it’s something that’s gotten better through the years but is still a problem.

“I think we haven’t made as much progress as we should,” Lankford said.

