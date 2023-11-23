DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Knox Central Panthers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Knox Central Panther finished last season 4-26.

This year though the goal is to get back to their winning ways.

“Well we want to get back to being competitive,” said head coach Mitchell Madden. “The boys are in here six days a week for 6:00 a.m. practices and we want to get some chemistry, where doing a lot of outside the stuff, building some bonds together and we just want to get back to being competitive.”

The Panthers return Center Gavin Chadwell, who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per-game last season.

Knox Central will start the year at home versus Owsley County at 7:30 p.m.

