DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Hazard Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - In the 2022-23 season the Hazard girls basketball team went 16 and 15 after making it to the second round of the 14th Region Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs’ post-season campaign also included beating in-town rival Perry Central 65-62 in round one of the districts.

This season, Hazard is without their leading scorer Abby Maggard, but the Lady Bulldogs return their four remaining starters.

Hazard’s upcoming season begins on Nov. 28 with a meeting against Floyd Central on the road.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Latest News

Shelby Valley boys basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Shelby Valley Boys
The Letcher Central Lady Cougars are the 2022 14th Region Girls' Basketball Champions.
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Letcher Central Girls
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan Boys
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Harlan Girls