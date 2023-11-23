DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Hazard Girls

(WYMT) - In the 2022-23 season the Hazard girls basketball team went 16 and 15 after making it to the second round of the 14th Region Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs’ post-season campaign also included beating in-town rival Perry Central 65-62 in round one of the districts.

This season, Hazard is without their leading scorer Abby Maggard, but the Lady Bulldogs return their four remaining starters.

Hazard’s upcoming season begins on Nov. 28 with a meeting against Floyd Central on the road.

