Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, hundreds of people evacuated

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire town was evacuated Wednesday night after a train carrying some kind of sulfur substance derailed.

Dispatch told WYMT 15 train cars from a line of 40 came off the tracks just before 3 p.m. near Livingston.

Officials confirmed two cars were breached and lost some contents in the derailment.

Kentucky Emergency Management had originally planned to evacuate two towns, but ended up just doing Livingston.

People were taken to Rockcastle Middle School for a shelter putting the day before Thanksgiving plans in chaos.

“We get a knock at the door, a pound at the door, Sandy Singleton, the commissioner of Livingston, there’s 12 to 14 cars in the river, you have to get out of here,” Cindy Bradley, who lives in Livingston, said.

Smoke could be seen coming from the scene of the crash site in a very remote area that left first responders struggling to get to it at first.

Once families started arriving at the school, pizza, snacks and drinks were delivered. Many say it was not the start to the holiday they were looking forward to.

“I was freaking out because I said, we are cooking, we got turkeys in the ovens. We can’t leave. They were like, you have to go it is a bad situation you have to go,” Linda Todd, who also lives in Livingston, said.

Officials said the train is on a CSX line and one member of the two-person crew operating the train was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No word on what caused the derailment.

