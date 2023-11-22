‘The Wallflowers’ set to perform in Southern Ky.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One well-known rock band is set to perform at a Southern Kentucky festival in 2024.

‘The Wallflowers’ are known for hit songs in the 1990s.

The band is scheduled to play in Somerset at the Master Musicians Festival.

“It’s so cool to think that as our festival was getting started, so too were The Wallflowers,” MMF Executive Director Tiffany Finley said. “I believe we’re going to see this iconic band in a lot of high-profile places in the festival scene next year, and we are excited Somerset, Kentucky, is on that list. Our board knew now was the time to snag them. I think our fans are going to love hearing their new music and singing along to their old favorites, songs that were playing on the radio when this festival was just a trailer and a dream coming true at Somersport Park.”

The festival will run from July 18 through July 20.

‘Sundy Best’ is also scheduled to take the stage at the festival, along with many other acts.

“Every year we honor our Kentucky roots and this year we are thrilled to do it during the golden hour on Saturday night with Sundy Best,” Finley said. “They have such an incredible following and with new music out this year, it was the perfect time to bring them back to our stage. The rest of our lineup is rich with bands we can’t wait to share with our fans — introducing you to your next favorite artist has become a trademark of our festival. And we can’t wait to welcome with open arms some of our local favorites as well.”

