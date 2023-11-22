Things to expect while traveling for Thanksgiving

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Automobile Association is anticipating this Thanksgiving holiday weekend to be one of the busiest on the roads since 2001.

“Between Wednesday and Sunday, we expect about 55.4 million people to be traveling nationwide. Here in Kentucky, we’re expecting nearly 717,000 people,” said AAA Representative Lori Weaver Hawkins.

People traveling could also see the benefit of lower gas prices.

CBS News reported gas prices are now less than $3 in multiple states.

“Gas prices currently are about 30 cents a little bit more than that, less, than folks were finding at the pump a year ago as they were heading out to travel for Thanksgiving,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Hawkins advised people to remain focused through the heavy traffic.

