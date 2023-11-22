Southern Ky man wanted on murder charges arrested in Kansas

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - 11-23-2023 Update: Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say a Somerset man wanted on murder charges has been arrested in Kansas.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Bobby Jones said Samuel Baker, along with Adriana Brown, were arrested in El Dorado. They were arrested there on local charges without incident.

No further information was released.

Original Story: Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones reported Samuel Baker, 24, of Somerset, escaped his ankle monitoring device and left his home on Highway 39 early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jones said Baker left his home in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette. It is believed when Baker left the home, he also took a gun with him.

Officials said they believe Baker is with Adriana Brown, 28.

They added Baker should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who encountered Baker or knows where he is, to not approach him, and call 911.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
15 train cars derailed near Livingston in Rockcastle County.
Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, hundreds of people evacuated
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Four people injured in Southern Kentucky crash

Latest News

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements
Phil Pendleton Rockcastle Train Derailment Update
15 train cars derailed near Livingston in Rockcastle County.
Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, hundreds of people evacuated
Appalachian Wireless Arena prepares for Jack Harlow
Pikeville prepares for thousands of Jack Harlow fans
Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church prepared nearly 100 meals for people in need ahead of...
Paintsville students partner with church to feed neighbors, fill needs