Sheriff: Somerset man escapes while awaiting trial for murder

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones reported Samuel Baker, 24, of Somerset, escaped his ankle monitoring device and left his home on Highway 39 early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jones said Baker left his home in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette. It is believed when Baker left the home, he also took a gun with him.

Officials said they believe Baker is with Adriana Brown, 28.

They added Baker should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who encountered Baker or knows where he is, to not approach him, and call 911.

