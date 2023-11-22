Pulaski Co. man indicted for cyber intrusion, identity theft, and bank fraud

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in London.

In a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jesse Kipf, 38, was indicted on five counts of computer fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and two counts of making false statements on applications in connection with federally insured financial institutions.

The indictment claimed that Kipf deliberately accessed a computer without authorization and then obtained information from a protected computer for his benefit to help with identity theft.

The indictment also stated knowingly and unlawfully used the identification of three different persons to commit wire fraud and computer fraud. Kipf is also reported to have made false statements to federally insured corporations, in order to open credit accounts.

Kipft faces up to five years in prison for each computer fraud charge, two years in prison for each identity theft charge, and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges.

A jury trial for Kipf has been set for January 17, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

