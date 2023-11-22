Pulaski Co. man indicted for cyber intrusion, identity theft, and bank fraud

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in London.

In a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jesse Kipf, 38, was indicted on five counts of computer fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and two counts of making false statements on applications in connection with federally insured financial institutions.

The indictment claimed that Kipf deliberately accessed a computer without authorization and then obtained information from a protected computer for his benefit to help with identity theft.

The indictment also stated knowingly and unlawfully used the identification of three different persons to commit wire fraud and computer fraud. Kipf is also reported to have made false statements to federally insured corporations, in order to open credit accounts.

Kipft faces up to five years in prison for each computer fraud charge, two years in prison for each identity theft charge, and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges.

A jury trial for Kipf has been set for January 17, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges following police chase
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dreary day ahead, but a dry Thanksgiving is on the way
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Four people injured in Southern Kentucky crash
Police are investigating the theft of 50 packages from an apartment complex in Florence, Ky.,...
NKY police investigating after 50 packages stolen from apartment complex