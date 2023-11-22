Police looking for stolen excavator in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a stolen construction vehicle in one county.

Pikeville Police officers say a 2006 John Deere 60D excavator was taken from the Pikeville Industrial Park.

They believe it was taken between 8 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information about where the piece of equipment might be, you are asked to call the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-5111 or send a message to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.