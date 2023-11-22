Pikeville prepares for thousands of Jack Harlow fans

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jack Harlow is kicking off his “No Place Like Home” Tour on Friday with a stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena set for Saturday, November 25.

This is Harlow’s third annual “No Place Like Home”, but it is the first time he added stops outside Louisville.

Officials said the Pikeville show is nearly sold out as the concert date quickly approaches.

Appalachian Wireless Arena Assistant General Manager, Josh Kesler, said he is excited Eastern Kentucky was included in the tour.

“This definitely shows by this selling out shows that we can do these events. We can do the rap, the hip-hop, we can do variety so it’ll definitely open more doors for the future,” said Kesler.

As people flow into Pikeville to see Jack Harlow in concert, they will also be helping the local economy.

Assistant Director of Tourism for Pikeville, Lauren McCoart, said the concert falls on the perfect day because Saturday is Shop Small Saturday.

“But Shop Small Saturday is just to focus on local businesses and to help our local economy grow. So what we’re doing there is Main Street is providing these little bags, these little gift bags for the first 200 people and it comes with ten downtown dollars. So that’s ten free dollars that you can use anywhere downtown,” said McCoart.

Officials with both Pikeville Tourism and Appalachian Wireless Arena said they are excited to see what other economic developments and opportunities come from Jack Harlow performing in Pikeville.

