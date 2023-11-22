Paintsville students partner with church to feed neighbors, fill needs

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church prepared nearly 100 meals for people in need ahead of Thanksgiving, then partnered with area students to connect the cuisine with the community.

Students from Paintsville Elementary and Middle Schools handed out meals at the 404 Pavilion Wednesday, working to feed neighbors in need and learn about more needs for the unhoused community.

“You just feel more grateful because, you know, you really don’t know what these people are going through,” said PMS student Ava King. “It really means so much to, like, see them actually get this food.”

The project was spearheaded by the church and supported by the students as part of their Community Problem Solving (CmPS) team.

“It really touches my heart because I love helping out in my community,” said King. “And just getting to do this it means so much.”

The students said it was an eye-opening experience.

“It makes you feel more grateful for the things you have because you don’t realize what that means when you don’t have it,” said student Andrew Kimbler.

The plan for the growth of the project included asking the unhoused community what items would be most needed as the winter months approach. Now, they hope to continue to fill those needs in the days to come.

“This is my last year on the team, so I’ve wrote about homelessness all three years,” said Kimbler. “We are going to try to feed them and then- the middle school- maybe do like their toiletries and things like that. We may do blankets and stuff.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.