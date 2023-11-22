One person dead after crash in SWVA

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Troopers with Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

VSP troopers responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m.

A pickup truck was heading west on Route 83 when it went off the left side of the road. Subsequently, the truck struck a guardrail and overturned into a creek in the 4800 block of Slate Creek Road.

The man was removed from the truck, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Troopers with VSP are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

