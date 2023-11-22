Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands
Gavel
Pulaski Co. man indicted for cyber intrusion, identity theft, and bank fraud
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution