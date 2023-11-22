Officials: Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Dispatch told WYMT 13 train cars derailed around 2:55 p.m. near Livingston.

The Rockcastle County Emergency Manager confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, one family was evacuated because of the derailment. Officials also confirmed there was a chemical spill.

One member of the two-person crew was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said the train is on a CSX line.

It is unclear if there are any hazmat issues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Latest News

Perry Co. Schools staff prepares Thanksgiving meals
EKY school system ensuring students have a warm meal on Thanksgiving
Samuel Baker, 24
Sheriff: Somerset man escapes while awaiting trial for murder
Firefighters offer turkey fryer fire prevention tips
Firefighters offer turkey fryer fire prevention tips
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Good Question: Why don’t they paint white lines on the sides of some county roads?