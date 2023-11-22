Officials: Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Dispatch told WYMT 13 train cars derailed around 2:55 p.m. near Livingston.

The Rockcastle County Emergency Manager confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, one family was evacuated because of the derailment. Officials also confirmed there was a chemical spill.

One member of the two-person crew was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said the train is on a CSX line.

It is unclear if there are any hazmat issues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

