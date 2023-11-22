Officials: Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, two towns evacuated

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Dispatch told WYMT 13 train cars derailed around 2:55 p.m. near Livingston.

Officials confirmed two sulphur cars were breached and lost some contents in the derailment.

Kentucky Emergency Management confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch were evacuated.

One member of the two-person crew was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said the train is on a CSX line.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

