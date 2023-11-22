Officials: Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, two towns evacuated

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Anthony Sizemore and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Dispatch told WYMT 13 train cars derailed around 2:55 p.m. near Livingston.

Officials confirmed two sulphur cars were breached and lost some contents in the derailment.

Kentucky Emergency Management confirmed to our sister station, WKYT, the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch were evacuated.

One member of the two-person crew was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said the train is on a CSX line.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Latest News

.
One person dead after crash in SWVA
Gavel
Pulaski Co. man indicted for cyber intrusion, identity theft, and bank fraud
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Four people injured in Southern Kentucky crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing burglary charges in Laurel County