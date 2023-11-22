NKY police investigating after 50 packages stolen from apartment complex

By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating the theft of around 50 packages from a luxury apartment complex in Northern Kentucky.

Officers with the Florence Police Department say two women stole the packages from the complex on Monday morning.

Denise Poston, a leasing consultant at the complex, said the theft has upset employees as well as people who live there.

“We’re angry,” Poston said. “We’re angry because the residents are angry, of course. A lot of packages were taken. It’s Christmas time. Hopefully, they can be replaced.”

Poston said the staff became aware of the theft after a resident complained after they didn’t receive a package.

“It’s a very secure system,” Poston said. “We want these bad actors caught. We don’t want this to ever happen again.”

Poston said staff believes the suspects could be mail carriers who have used special codes to gain access to the complex after hours. She said someone with a package could hold one back from delivery, scan into the complex with a special label on the package and enter during off hours.

“That’s the only way it would unlock is if they had a label that was for a resident here on our property,” Poston said. “We have a little speculation that it could be a carrier, maybe they held a package back, came back (later) and gained access that way.”

The complex opened in January. Poston said out of 320 units, only 40 are vacant. She’s hoping the staff can take extra measures and earn back the trust of residents as the Holiday season approaches.

