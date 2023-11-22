New K9 officer to receive vest in honor of fallen one

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One company that specializes in safety vests for K9 officers is giving one Eastern Kentucky department a special donation.

K9 Bear with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will receive a brand new bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

On the front, the vest will be embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Drago - EOW 6/30/22″. Drago was killed in an ambush along with three other police officers last year in the Allen community.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Bear’s vest is expected in eight to ten weeks.

