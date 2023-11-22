New K9 officer to receive vest in honor of fallen one

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One company that specializes in safety vests for K9 officers is giving one Eastern Kentucky department a special donation.

K9 Bear with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will receive a brand new bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

On the front, the vest will be embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Drago - EOW 6/30/22″. Drago was killed in an ambush along with three other police officers last year in the Allen community.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Bear’s vest is expected in eight to ten weeks.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dreary day ahead, but a dry Thanksgiving is on the way
Rosalynn Carter works with Habitat for Humanity's Hammering in the Hills initiative.
‘She was East Kentucky that day’: Rosalynn Carter remembered by former first lady of Kentucky
Jerod Kelly
KSP: Lawrence Co. man arrested on sex-related charges
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash