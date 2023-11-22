Man facing charges following police chase

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges after running from police in Laurel County.

It started Sunday on East Laurel Road.

London Police were responding to an active pursuit with Kentucky State Police and a driver coming into the city limits.

As the driver passed the officer and a Laurel County sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed near the KY-192 intersection, he took off onto the Hal Rogers Parkway toward Manchester.

Police said once he got there, officers from Clay County were blocking off the bridge, so he drove in the oncoming lanes and up the wrong way on the exit ramp.

We’re told his car then ran out of gas on Highway 421.

After a brief struggle with police where he refused to follow verbal commands, Dennis Smith, 53, was taken into custody.

Among other things, Smith is charged with speeding, fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, resisting arrest and wanton endangerment.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on more than a $25,000 cash bond.

