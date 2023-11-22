Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a disturbance at a Kentucky Dairy Queen.

Danville police say they were called to the restaurant for a situation involving a gun.

They later found the suspect driving and pulled him over at Walmart.

They say 58-year-old Kevin Foster got upset with his service at Dairy Queen.

He threw a cup of ice, then, while leaving, police say he pointed a handgun at a customer.

He’s charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.