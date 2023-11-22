Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a disturbance at a Kentucky Dairy Queen.
Danville police say they were called to the restaurant for a situation involving a gun.
They later found the suspect driving and pulled him over at Walmart.
They say 58-year-old Kevin Foster got upset with his service at Dairy Queen.
He threw a cup of ice, then, while leaving, police say he pointed a handgun at a customer.
He’s charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.
