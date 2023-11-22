Man facing burglary charges in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges for his role in a burglary in one Kentucky county.

It happened Tuesday at a home off East Pittsburgh Church Road near London.

Deputies were sent to the home and met by the homeowner, who gave them a key to get inside.

Once they went in, they found the suspect, Connor Deible, 30, of London, hiding in a closet in the master bedroom.

Following an investigation, police discovered Deible did not have permission to be there. He was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia and it was discovered he was wanted on an active parole warrant.

Deible is charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces charges on the active warrant.

At last check, he was still being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

