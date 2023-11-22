Louisville doctor raising awareness after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the Thanksgiving season, we all try to count our blessings. That’s especially true for one Louisville man, who says he is grateful to be alive after going more than 10 years not knowing why he was so sick.

Dr. Joshua Sparks has always focused on taking care of the lives of others, but 12 years ago, he suddenly found himself very sick. He was struggling to breathe and at times couldn’t walk.

“I am on all this therapy and nothing working,” Sparks said.

For six years, Sparks saw several doctors and tried new medications and treatments.

“You can’t look for what you don’t know,” Sparks said.

As the father of two was researching, now from a hospital bed where he was very sick, he came across a disease called Relapsing Polychondritis or RP. It’s an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and deterioration of cartilage, including in the lungs.

It’s why at one point his ear, which is cartilage, was red. RP is so rare; that most doctors will never see a case of it.

Dr. Marcela Ferrada is one of the foremost experts on RP, she herself has it. Ferrada says it’s often missed.

”They often get diagnosed as having adult-onset asthma,” Ferrada said.

The exact numbers are not known since many are never diagnosed. One estimate has the number of cases at three to five per million.

“It’s so hard to diagnose,” Sparks said. “It’s kind of like putting a puzzle together. You have to recognize patterns. There’s no test that confirms it.”

After the correct diagnosis was made, Sparks’ medication was drastically changed. The number of steroids he was on tripled.

He started getting transfusions, injections, and respiratory treatments.

He also started palliative care to manage his symptoms and help him get better, all while still taking care of pediatric heart patients.

”For me to stop working, it took my palliative care doctor to tell me that Christmas might be my last Christmas,” Sparks said. “And my wife was right there with me. Because I was not going to stop. I think it was my coping. If I didn’t think about it, it didn’t exist. That was a hard thing to hear. Especially for someone who has said that to people a lot of times.”

But finally, good news for him. Sparks is now walking his dog again because his symptoms are under control.

He wants to raise awareness about RP and worked with others on a paper for the NIH on it.

”It is a lot of effort,” Ferrada said. “He is a warrior and a trooper.”

He says he now looks at everything with gratitude and has slowed down.

”I am very thoughtful about what I’m doing,” Sparks said. “Is this worth my time? A valuable experience? And making sure I devote time to other people. “For the first time, I’m hopeful for the future.”

Sparks says he hopes to improve enough to work again. He wants to spread the information about the disease.

