KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said the northbound lanes of I-75 were reopened Tuesday afternoon after a crash near U.S. 25.

One person died in the crash. Kentucky State Police later confirmed Shirlee R. Johnson, 78, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

The crash happened around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday near the 59-mile marker in Rockcastle County.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by John E. Johnson, was going north on I-75 when he lost control and swerved into the path of a 2000 Freightliner Semi.

The Semi was driven by William D. Cronin, 43.

Shirlee Johnson was a passenger in the Chevrolet Traverse.

John Johnson was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

