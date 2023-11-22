KSP: Lawrence Co. man arrested on sex-related charges

Jerod Kelly
Jerod Kelly(Kentucky State Police)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lawrence County man was arrested Tuesday on several sex-related charges.

Jerod Kelly was charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, 10 counts of procuring a minor by electronic means and one count of terroristic threatening.

The arrest happened after a search warrant was served at Kelly’s home.

During the search, officials said they found evidence of the crimes. Officials accused Kelly of using Facebook and Facebook Messenger to get underage girls to send explicit pictures.

Kelly was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Jail.

