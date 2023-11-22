Kentucky historian remembers JFK assassination, 60 years later

A Lexington author and filmmaker of American history remembers that day, and he tells us there are still some details of the event that still remain unsolved.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday marks 60 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A Lexington author and filmmaker of American history remembers that day, and he tells us there are still some details of the event that still remain unsolved to this day.

On November 22, 1963, early afternoon, a 14-year-old Kent Masterson Brown was in study hall at Lexington’s Morton Junior High when the news broke.

“A teacher came in and told us all that the president had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas, and was pronounced dead,” Brown said. “That left a profound mark on my psyche. Really, I remember that day to this moment.”

For his teenage eyes, this was just the beginning.

Two days later, he sees the accused assassin being shot.

“He gets gunned down by Jack Ruby right on the screen, and you go, you know, is this world falling apart or what,” said Brown.

Mac Kilduff was the assistant press secretary to the president. He was in the motorcade when Kennedy was shot and killed. Later in life, Kilduff moved to Beattyville, Kentucky.

There are other Kennedy Kentucky connections.

On October 8, 1960, as a senator, Kennedy spoke at UK—just one of a number of visits he made to the Commonwealth.

We asked this author and filmmaker of American history what he thinks about all the unsolved details surrounding the Kennedy assassination.

“Somewhere, somehow, something will be found that shows that there were more that were more that were involved in this than Oswald himself,” said Brown.

However, Brown believes the whole truth will probably not come out in Brown’s lifetime.

Brown says there’s a chance more facts could come out from the Kennedy assassination now that Robert Kennedy jr. is a candidate for president.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

