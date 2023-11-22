Honoring a legacy: Middlesboro’s armory gets new name

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, more than 100 people joined leaders with the Kentucky National Guard to pay tribute to Lt. Col. Jeffrey D. Cole.

During the celebration, the Middlesboro armory was named in his honor.

“Naming this armory in his honor is a privilege, symbolizing his lasting impact on our community and the Guard’s legacy,” said Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the adjutant general for Kentucky.

Cole died in 2015 following a battle with cancer.

“We have never seen an officer like Jeff Cole before and we will never see one again,” said Col. Tim Starke, the director of operations for the Kentucky Army National Guard. “So, it’s only fitting that every Soldier who enters this building is greeted by his name, and you can take pride in the fact that he once commanded here and that now you are part of his legacy forever.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.