Gov. Andy Beshear announces Build-Ready location in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new Build-Ready location in Rowan County.

The John Will Stacy MMRC Regional Industrial Park is located at 100 Industry Road in Morehead.

“The Kentucky Product Development Initiative Program has provided counties like Rowan County with the opportunity to make these critical investments necessary to attract jobs and economic growth to Eastern Kentucky. For us, KPDI has been one of the most forward-thinking and game-changing programs to come about in the last decade, and we are thankful to Gov. Beshear and the legislature for providing us with the opportunity to make Rowan County and the region a better place to live, work and do business,” Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said.

The Build-Ready site is available for companies looking to locate in Kentucky and start construction and operations quickly.

“The Build-Ready program has continued to grow over the last several years, and I’m excited to see that momentum continuing in Rowan County,” said Gov. Beshear. “The work we are doing right now is paving the way for companies to choose the commonwealth as a home for their business, bringing with them quality jobs and opportunities for communities across the state. I want to thank local leadership in Morehead and Rowan County, as well as regional and state officials who helped make this site in the MMRC Regional Industrial Park certified and ready for business.”

The Rowan County site includes a 150,000-square-foot graded building pad on 22.4 acres. State leaders said the MMRC Regional Industrial Park has more than 280 acres available for development.

“This initiative will keep Morehead and Rowan County on the map. Having a site like this keeps our community ready to grow and attractive to new and innovative industry. Morehead is excited to help the commonwealth keep moving forward. This is a small piece with huge potential for our region,” Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown explained.

The property includes a 10-inch force main sewer line, an 8-inch gravity sewer line and a 16-inch waterline.

The site will also offer electric, gas and fiber internet utilities.

“The construction and certification of this site provides us with a shovel ready site to potential site selectors seeking to locate in the commonwealth and here in the MMRC Regional Industrial Park in Rowan County. The Kentucky Product Development Initiative program has proven instrumental to the commonwealth, Morehead and Rowan County to spur investments and the creation of future good paying jobs,” Jason Slone, President and CEO of the Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.

Including the site in Morehead, the Commonwealth is home to 21 Build-Ready locations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.