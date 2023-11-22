Four people injured in Southern Kentucky crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are recovering following a crash earlier this week in Southern Kentucky.

It happened just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at stop light #3 at the intersection of KY 90 and KY 92 in Monticello.

Police say a Toyota SUV and a Nissan car collided causing both vehicles to leave the road from the impact.

The driver of the Toyota, Morgan Vidaurri, 32, of Monticello. was flown from the Wayne County Airport to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment. We do not know their current condition.

The driver of the Nissan, Juan Flores, 52, of Monticello, along with two passengers in his car, a 14 and 15-year-old, were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset for their injuries. We also do not know their current conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

