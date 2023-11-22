Firefighters offer turkey fryer fire prevention tips

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Fire Department is offering safety tips for anyone frying turkeys this Thanksgiving.

Firefighters recommend the following:

- Always follow manufacturer’s instructions

- Don’t overfill with oil, leave room for the turkey

- Use a thermometer to ensure proper oil temperatures

- Make sure turkey is fully thawed

- Keep a lid closeby to smother fire

- Wear proper clothing, pants, covered shoes, oven mitts, no dangling shirt sleeves.

- Never leave fryer unattended

- Always place on solid ground to avoid the cooking unit tipping over.

- If you do have a fire, use an ABC fire extinguisher and call the fire department immediately and do not use water as it will only spread the fire.

The Ashland Fire Department says even a small amount of cooking oil can cause a very large fire when it encounters the open flame burner design of a turkey fryer.

You are also not to use water or ice on your turkey fryer to cool it off it overheats, as this will cause a fire in most cases.

Never use a fryer inside any covered or enclosed spaces such as garages, carports, porches as you have seen the fire will spread very fast and can quickly spread the fire to your home.

