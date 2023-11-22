A fantastic Thanksgiving on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gloomy and cool conditions will linger on Wednesday, but we are tracking more sunshine and near-average temperatures for Thanksgiving.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Another cool night is on tap across the region. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s. We are also tracking some clearing conditions overnight as drier air filters in.

A beautiful day is on the way for Thanksgiving across the mountains. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures rebound into the mid-and-lower-50s by Thursday afternoon.

Into Thursday night, the forecast is looking calm. We remain dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Black Friday & The Weekend

If you have plans for early shopping on Black Friday, be sure to pack the jacket because temperatures will start in the mid-and-upper-30s. We are tracking some improvements for Friday afternoon. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-50s. Lows are back in the lower-30s by Friday night.

The weekend looks to start on a dry note. Highs on Saturday top out in the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are giving you the First Alert for possibly our next weather system on Sunday. Models are hinting at spotty showers to end the weekend under a partly sunny sky. It does not look like a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs remain in the mid-50s, while lows tumble into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

A stray shower looks possible early on Monday, but most of the region is trending drier and cooler. Highs on Monday reach the lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

We are tracking chilly weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Both days are looking dry and partly cloudy. However, temperatures only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s as lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

