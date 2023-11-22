EKY school system ensuring students have a warm meal on Thanksgiving

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, employees with Perry County Schools began the prep work to serve more than 600 warm meals on Thanksgiving Day.

It is a two-day event, something Perry County Schools Chief Financial Officer Jody Maggard said they have been doing since 2015.

“Eight years ago, when we started with the idea of providing a Thanksgiving meal. A hot and ready Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to our students that are at risk,” he said.

They began to work with school resource officers and principals to identify students and families that may need extra help getting food on the table.

Maggard said, as a school district, they want families and students to understand they will serve them beyond the school walls.

“When we highlight our students, it is not just from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during a school day. We want to be able to extent our services as a school system past the 3 o’clock dismissal bell, and this is a great way to show that we are doing that,” he said.

However, as the Thanksgiving meal mission has grown, they also have served people in the community who may not get a home-cooked meal that day.

“We have sent these meals to the emergency room workers. Take them down to the streets in town and say hey do you need a meal,” he said. “It’s not just a Perry County student. It’s not just a Perry County Schools. It is definitely a community effort.”

Maggard said, between Wednesday and Thursday, they will have roughly 100 or more volunteers. He added he appreciated Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, local churches and community members who stepped up to make it all happen.

The warm meals will be handed out and delivered on Thursday around noon.

