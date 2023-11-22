Dreary day ahead, but a dry Thanksgiving is on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures are falling out there this morning behind a cold front and some drizzle is still possible in the eastern counties, especially early.

Today and Tonight

The forecast can be summed up in one word for most of your Wednesday: Dreary. Our daytime high was at midnight and temperatures will stabilize in the 40s by this afternoon. It will be a chilly day out there. I’m cautiously optimistic skies will clear sometime in the next few hours, but it might be closer to tonight. We’ll have to wait and see.

Speaking of tonight, if everything works out, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the 30s.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday

The good news is the holidays look pretty good, especially for traveling. Thanksgiving will start on a cool note, but it will climb into the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into Black Friday, but it will be chilly for all those early-morning shoppers. Most locations will start the day in the mid-30s before warming up into the low 50s. It will likely be breezy at times and the clouds will increase late. Lows will drop back into the mid-30s overnight.

Weekend and Extended Forecast

The rest of the holiday weekend looks okay, with a mix of sun and clouds on Small Business Saturday and more clouds increasing to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Our next system will likely move in late Sunday and that could bring a few small rain chances with it. It will definitely bring some cooler weather and breezy conditions. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s on Saturday, mid-50s on Sunday and then crash into the mid-40s by Monday afternoon behind the front.

The big story next week as we get ready to wrap up November will be the chill. Highs could potentially only push 40° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.