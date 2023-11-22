DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Letcher Central Girls

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Despite having a 15-15 regular season, the Letcher Central girls basketball team made a deep run in the post-season, advancing to the 14th Region Championship game against Knott Central.

The Lady Cougars fell short during the matchup, losing to the Lady Patriots by two baskets 53-49.

Head coach Keith Baker is entering his seventh season with the program and is looking to build off an 18-17 overall record. With 11 out of 13 players returning from last season’s roster, the Lady Cougars have high hopes for the 2023-24 basketball season.

Letcher Central starts their 2023-24 campaign on the road taking on the defending 15th Region Champions in the Lawrence County Bulldogs on Nov. 28.

