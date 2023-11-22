DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Harlan Girls

(WYMT) -The Harlan girls basketball team is coming off an 11-18 season, a record they hope to flip-flop under first-year head coach and former Harlan player herself, Mackenzie Varner.

The squad returns their top three scorers from last season, and Varner says all three will pave the way for other great shooters to join the program down the road. The Lady Dragons are excited about the new energy that coach Varner is bringing to the program.

The team begins their 2023-24 campaign on Dec. 2 at South Laurel playing against Wayne County in the Lisa Collins Classic.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.