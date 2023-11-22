DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Shelby Valley Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Shelby Valley boys basketball team finished their 2022-23 campaign with an 18-10 overall record, including a district championship loss and a first-round region tournament loss.

The Wildcats are bringing in a new head coach this year Tyler McCoy. McCoy and the Wildcats’ biggest goal this season is to bring respect back to the Wildcat basketball name.

The squad starts their 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 29 against Prestonsburg at home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here it is! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook
2023-2024 WYMT Winter Weather Outlook
File photo of police lights.
KSP: One person killed in Rockcastle Co. crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Latest News

Hazard girls basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Hazard Girls
The Letcher Central Lady Cougars are the 2022 14th Region Girls' Basketball Champions.
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Letcher Central Girls
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan Boys
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Harlan Girls