DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Shelby Valley Boys
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Shelby Valley boys basketball team finished their 2022-23 campaign with an 18-10 overall record, including a district championship loss and a first-round region tournament loss.
The Wildcats are bringing in a new head coach this year Tyler McCoy. McCoy and the Wildcats’ biggest goal this season is to bring respect back to the Wildcat basketball name.
The squad starts their 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 29 against Prestonsburg at home.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.