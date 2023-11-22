DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Shelby Valley Boys

(WYMT) - The Shelby Valley boys basketball team finished their 2022-23 campaign with an 18-10 overall record, including a district championship loss and a first-round region tournament loss.

The Wildcats are bringing in a new head coach this year Tyler McCoy. McCoy and the Wildcats’ biggest goal this season is to bring respect back to the Wildcat basketball name.

The squad starts their 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 29 against Prestonsburg at home.

