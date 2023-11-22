DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Harlan boys basketball team felt like their 2022-23 season was cut short after losing in the 52nd District Championship and falling out of the first round of the 13th Region tournament by only three points, losing to North Laurel.

While the Dragons say the post-season was disappointing, they upheld an impressive regular season record of 23-6. To expand on that campaign and in hopes of making a deeper run in March this season, the squad is adopting a “train as you fight” mentality to prepare for the tough slate of upcoming competition on their schedule.

The Dragons open their season on Dec. 1 playing away at Clay County.

